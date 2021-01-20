UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs.300m For Repair Of Schools In Orakzai

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Govt releases Rs.300m for repair of schools in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund amounting to Rs.300 million for repair of all public sector schools of district Orakzai.

This was stated by District education Officer (DEO), District Orakzai, Faridullah Mehsud while addressing a meeting regarding performance of schools and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey on Wednesday.

He said that furniture worth Rs.30 million has been provided to schools while work on the up-gradation of 28 more schools is continued while 9 dysfunctional schools have been made functional.

He said that recruitment in the district has been carried out on merit and transparent manner and warned of zero tolerance for negligence in performing duties and nepotism. He added that undutiful teachers would be sent back to their houses.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education All Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

RTA starts operating dedicated bus lane of Khalid ..

6 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative launches &#039;Vision 2025&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.