Govt releases Rs.300m for repair of schools in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund amounting to Rs.300 million for repair of all public sector schools of district Orakzai.

This was stated by District education Officer (DEO), District Orakzai, Faridullah Mehsud while addressing a meeting regarding performance of schools and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey on Wednesday.

He said that furniture worth Rs.30 million has been provided to schools while work on the up-gradation of 28 more schools is continued while 9 dysfunctional schools have been made functional.

He said that recruitment in the district has been carried out on merit and transparent manner and warned of zero tolerance for negligence in performing duties and nepotism. He added that undutiful teachers would be sent back to their houses.