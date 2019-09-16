UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs334.670 Million Under PSDP 2019-20 For Food Security Projects

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:55 PM

Govt releases Rs334.670 million under PSDP 2019-20 for food security projects

The government has released Rs334.670 million for several agriculture uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs1,2047.516 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :The government has released Rs334.670 million for several agriculture uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs1,2047.516 million.

The amount was released for the completion of several on-going development projects, besides initiating new projects to promote the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines for making it profitable by enhancing per-acre crop yield across the country.

According to latest data released by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, by the end of last week of current month, the government had released Rs80 million for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale as against the total allocation of Rs 400 million for the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs60 million was also released for national pesticides resides residues monitoring system in the country, the government had earmarked an amount of Rs300 million for this project in its annual development program for the year 2019-20.

In order to exploit the agriculture and livestock potential in tribal areas of the country, the government had allocated an amount Rs275 million for up-gradation of Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) to the level of AZRC and establishment of new adaptive cum demonstration institute at Seakach, Wana, South Waziristan Agency, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agencies (FATA) Tank and Matora, Lakki Marwat.

The government had released Rs55 million for the above mentioned projects for the development of agriculture and livestock sectors in these areas.

The government had also released Rs30 million for strengthening, up-gradation of agriculture and livestock research system of Arid Zone Research Institute, Umerkot, Sindh as the government had allocated Rs150 million for this project for current financial year.

Under PSDP 2019-20, Rs 20 million released for establishment of plant breeders rights registry and strengthening of DUS examination system and Rs10 million for better cotton initiatives respectively to enhance cotton production in the countryas an amount of Rs100 million and Rs50 million had been allocated for bothabove mentioned projects.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan North Waziristan FATA Agriculture Lakki Marwat Tank Miranshah South Waziristan Agency Wana Cotton Government Million

Recent Stories

Seven-fers by Hasan Raza and Ahmed Safi, century b ..

3 minutes ago

Sami Aslam becomes 12th batsman to carry bat in a ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish origin victim of shooting dies

6 minutes ago

PO arrested,Rs 3.2 mln recovered in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

UN Chief condemns drone attack on two Saudi Aramco ..

46 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry receives EU Ambassador&#039;s cre ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.