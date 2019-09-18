Govt releases Rs334.670 million under PSDP 2019-20 for food security projects

The government has released Rs. 334.670 million for several agriculture uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs1,2047.516 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has released Rs. 334.670 million for several agriculture uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs1,2047.516 million.

The amount was released for the completion of several on-going development projects, besides initiating new projects to promote the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines for making it profitable by enhancing per-acre crop yield across the country.

According to latest data released by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, by the end of last week of current month, the government had released Rs 80 million for promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale as against the total allocation of Rs 400 million for the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 60 million was also released for national pesticides resides residues monitoring system in the country, the government had earmarked an amount of Rs300 million for this project in its annual development program for the year 2019-20.

In order to exploit the agriculture and livestock potential in tribal areas of the country, the government had allocated an amount Rs 275 million for up-gradation of Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) to the level of AZRC and establishment of new adaptive cum demonstration institute at Seakach, Wana, South Waziristan Agency, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agencies (FATA) Tank and Matora, Lakki Marwat.

The government had released Rs 55 million for the above mentioned projects for the development of agriculture and livestock sectors in these areas.

The government had also released Rs 30 million for strengthening, up-gradation of agriculture and livestock research system of Arid Zone Research Institute, Umerkot, Sindh as the government had allocated Rs150 million for this project for current financial year.

Under PSDP 2019-20, Rs 20 million released for establishment of plant breeders rights registry and strengthening of DUS examination system and Rs10 million for better cotton initiatives respectively to enhance cotton production in the country as an amount of Rs100 million and Rs50 million had been allocated for both above mentioned projects.