UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs.35.35 Bln For Power Projects So Far

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:56 PM

Govt releases Rs.35.35 bln for power projects so far

The government has released a sum of Rs.35.35 billion for various power sector projects so far under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs.35.35 billion for various power sector projects so far under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2020-21.

According to data, the government has allocated Rs 74.49 billion for the power sector projects in the fiscal year 2020-21.

The government has allocated Rs 2,675 million for construction of new 220 kV Guddu Sibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line, Rs 20,096/70 million for installation of 2*600 MW Coal fired power project Jamshoro, Rs 3,000 million for 22o kV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission line, Rs 3200 million for 500 kV Faisalabad New (2*750), Rs 3000 million each for 500 kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajakistan and Pakistan and 500 kV Moro Grid Station.

Similarly, the government earmarked Rs 2130 million for enhancement in transmission capacity of NTDC system , Rs 4000 million for Evacuation of power from 1224 MW Wind Power Plants at Jhimpir clusters and Rs 6000 million for Interconnection of Isolated Makran Network at Basima via Nag G/Station form Panjgoor.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Jamshoro From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss bilateral ti ..

1 minute ago

VW misses EU emissions target despite e-cars boost ..

7 minutes ago

Pak Army's Bilal leads opening day of 'Tour the Th ..

7 minutes ago

Governor Sindh, CEO ABTACH discuss promotion of di ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Still No Con ..

7 minutes ago

GB will get soon 4G services

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.