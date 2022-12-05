UrduPoint.com

Govt Releases Rs494.97 Mln For 15 Aviation Sector Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Govt releases Rs494.97 mln for 15 aviation sector projects

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting to Rs 494.97 million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) against total allocation of Rs2.484 billion to execute 15 different projects and schemes aimed at ensuring improved aviation sector services in the country.

Out of the total authorization/disbursement of Rs 494.97 million, around Rs360.48 million have been spent on the aviation sector projects during a four-month period (July-October) of the current fiscal year, according to official data available with APP.

As per the PSDP document, an amount of Rs 2.303 billion had been allocated for 10 ongoing schemes, out of which Rs 60 million were meant for construction of Airport Security Force Camp at Islamabad International Airport, Rs 29.871 million for building barrack accommodation for ASP personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room, MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarterguard and OC accommodation/room at Skardu Airport, Rs4 million for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs 5 million for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs 5 million for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs 25 million for for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs 10 million for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs 2 billion for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs 150 million for up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi and Rs 15 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).

Similarly, Rs 181 million had been earmarked for five new schemes, out of which Rs 61 million had been specified for construction of ASF (Airport Security Force) Accommodation at Turbat Airport, Rs10 million for construction of Kote Quarter Guard & Magazine at Panjgur Airport, Rs 5 million for establishment of Basic Aerodrome Facilities at Mansehra - Acquisition of Land for Construction/Establishment of Airport at Mansehra, Rs 5 million for establishment of New Meteorological Observatory at Naran and Hostel for Operational Staff at Balakot and Rs100 million for extension/up-gradation of Bannu Airport for A320/B737 or equivalent Aircraft Operation Phase-I (Land Acquisition).

