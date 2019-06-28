Govt releases Rs629.141 bln for development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The federal government has so far released Rs629.141 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocation of Rs675 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has so far released Rs629.141 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocation of Rs675 billion.

Under its development program, so far the government had released an amount of Rs250.220 billion for federal ministries, where as Rs241.511 billion for corporations and Rs42.389 billion for special areas, according to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs227.613 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) out of its total allocation of Rs185.197 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government had also released Rs138.98 billion have been released for NTDC and PEPCO for which an amount of Rs33.365 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs10.143 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than NHA) as the government had earmarked Rs13.977 billion in its PSDP 2018-19.

Railways Division received Rs23.258 billion out of its total allocation of Rs28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs1572.626 million out of total allocation of Rs3.65 billion.

The government had also released an amount of Rs29.268 billion for various development projects of Higher education Commission as against the total allocation of Rs30.961 billion for current fiscal year.

Under PSDP 2018-19, the government had released Rs26.695 billion for the various projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, where as the Water Resource division received Rs71.551 billion out of total allocation of Rs78.09 billion.

The government had also released Rs3.

283 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs12.784 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19.

While Rs0.276 billion had released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority as the government had allocations an amount of Rs0.285 billion for the different projects of the regulatory authority .

An amount of Rs4.810 billion has been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs12.346 billion and Rs0.775 billion have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs0.802 billion for the current fiscal year.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 0.338 billion has been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs0.463 billion, Rs4.119 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs6.860 billion whereas Rs15.746 billion have been released for SUPARCO.

Likewise, the government also released Rs26.57 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs11.828 billion for Interior Division, Rs24.200 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 725.697 million for National food Security and Research Division.

The government also released Rs26.087 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs25.856 billion, and Rs16.311 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs17.534 billion.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 percent.