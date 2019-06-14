UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Releases Rs725.697 Mln Under PSDP 2018-19 For Food Security

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:32 PM

Govt releases Rs725.697 mln under PSDP 2018-19 for food security

The government had released Rs 725.697 million for various agriculture and livestock sectors uplift projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocations of Rs 1,143.073 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The government had released Rs 725.697 million for various agriculture and livestock sectors uplift projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocations of Rs 1,143.073 million.

In order to reduced the heavy reliance on the imported edible oil, which was consuming a huge chunk of foreign exchange reserves annually, the government had embarked upon a plan and formulated a strategy for the promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale in the country and had earmarked Rs300 million in annual development program for fiscal year 2018-19.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs286.130 million had been released for the above mentioned projects as against its total allocations for current fiscal year of Rs300 million by the mid of the last month of FY, 2018-19, according the figures of Planning Commission of Pakistan.

In order to promote the agriculture sector in tribal areas, the government had also spent an amount of Rs111.610 million on the up-gradation of arid zone research institute (AZRI) to the level of AZRC and and establishment of new adaptive res.cum demonstration institute at Seakach, Wana, South Waziristan Agency, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agencies (FATA) Tank and Matora, Lakki Marwat as agaisnt the total allocation of Rs254.

743 million for current fiscal year.

Under PSDP 2018-19, the government had provided Rs68.310 for strengthening as well as up-gradation of agriculture and livestock research system of arid zone research institute, Umerkot-Sindh to promote these sectors in arid zone as against the total allocation of Rs100 million.

An amount of Rs 70 million was also released for risk based control of foot and mouth disease across the country to make it FMD free as the government had earmarked an amount of Rs100 million for current fiscal for this project.

It may be recalled that government has also enhanced its budgetary allocations for agriculture sector development by 1,200% and proposed to spent an amount of Rs12 billion of different projects of national food safety and security.

In addition to that, government was also intended to spent an amount of over Rs296 billion in agriculture sector reforms, crop productivity enhancement, livestock, fisheries and poultry development as well as for water resource management during next five years.

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan Exchange FATA Water Agriculture Oil Lakki Marwat Tank Miranshah South Waziristan Agency Wana May Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

6 minutes ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

6 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

6 minutes ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

6 minutes ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

7 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.