Govt relief helping reduces power bills significantly: MEPCO chief

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Newly-designated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid said on Thursday the relief package, announced by the Punjab government had resulted in a significant reduction in people's power bills.

The process for issuance of August bills had been initiated, and the payment deadline had been extended to facilitate customers in paying their electricity bills easily. Addressing all operational officers, he said the process of distribution of bills containing relief should be completed at the earliest.

Earlier, he assumed the charge of his office.