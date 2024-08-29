Open Menu

Govt Relief Helping Reduces Power Bills Significantly: MEPCO Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Govt relief helping reduces power bills significantly: MEPCO chief

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Newly-designated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid said on Thursday the relief package, announced by the Punjab government had resulted in a significant reduction in people's power bills.

The process for issuance of August bills had been initiated, and the payment deadline had been extended to facilitate customers in paying their electricity bills easily. Addressing all operational officers, he said the process of distribution of bills containing relief should be completed at the earliest.

Earlier, he assumed the charge of his office.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Government Of Punjab Company August All MEPCO

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

41 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

48 minutes ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

6 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

6 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan