Govt Relief Helping Reduces Power Bills Significantly: MEPCO Chief
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Newly-designated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid said on Thursday the relief package, announced by the Punjab government had resulted in a significant reduction in people's power bills.
The process for issuance of August bills had been initiated, and the payment deadline had been extended to facilitate customers in paying their electricity bills easily. Addressing all operational officers, he said the process of distribution of bills containing relief should be completed at the earliest.
Earlier, he assumed the charge of his office.
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL hosts seminar on 'awareness and prevention from corruption'3 seconds ago
-
Six healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices14 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Iraq vow to strengthen trade relations17 seconds ago
-
Committee to probe purchase of medicines by caretaker setup; Musadaq Abbasi24 seconds ago
-
MCF to complete 91 schemes with Rs 556m in city27 seconds ago
-
DC directs to finalize outsourcing of sanitation services10 minutes ago
-
...10 minutes ago
-
Women University holds seminar on drug-free campus20 minutes ago
-
Illegal appointments reference: Court acquits Dr Mujahid Kamran, others20 minutes ago
-
Outlaw arrested, weopen, hashish recovered20 minutes ago
-
Kundi visits Aitzaz Ahsan30 minutes ago
-
AIOU introduces "English Access Scholarship" program for underserved students40 minutes ago