Govt remained more vigilant about Pakistani students corona virus affectees : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza Thursday said that government was remained more vigilant about four Pakistani students, who are living in China's Wuhan, have been diagnosed with corona-virus.

Talking to private news channel, he said Pakistani students were out of danger and they are getting best medical treatment in China, they were just diagnosed initial symptoms.

He said government is not showing any lethargy attitude for Pakistani students in China and taking emergency measures to protect them from this situation.

Talking about Pakistani students who appealed to the government to make arrangements for bringing them back home, he said government will take final decision soon after we get permission from Chinese government.

The government is in continuous talks with the Chinese government to bring back Pakistani nationals stuck in the neighboring country, he added.

"I personally request all nationals not to panic as novel corona-virus has not come to Pakistan", he added.

He ensured the families of all Pakistani students currently residing in China for the academic purpose for the provision of best healthcare facilities.

Dr Zafar Mirza said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan the authorities are making effective steps for the students. I am also in countinues contact with the Foreign Office and Pakistan Embassy in China and I am sure that the embassy's staff is working with full responsibility towards our nationals.

He said the Chinese government has taken unusual steps after the emergence of corona-virus cases in Wuhan that are being praised around the world.

The special assistant said there was no need to panic as the situation was being monitored, adding that regular updates concerning the virus was being shared with the public on daily basis.

He also urged media to show responsible proactive role, adding, social media should shun the propaganda and avoid to mislead the public about this situation.

He further advised public who have recently returned from China to refrain from family for atleast two weeks due to the ongoing spread of the corona virus.

Anybody who is showing slight symptoms of flu is being kept under isolation, he said, adding, this does not mean that they are a case of coronavirus. These are just suspected ones and should be quarantined for some time for medical care.

He mentioned , thermos scanners have been provided to well-trained health staff at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to screen all passengers arriving via flights from China.

He request all masses of this country to follow the high standard of hand hygiene, do not go in crowded places, wear masks if you feel sick and contact your nearest doctor.