Govt Remains In Liaison With Ulema For Consultation To Counter Caronavirus: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 02:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said Saturday that the government remained in liaison with Ulema in consultation process in the wake of coronavirus in the province.
Talking in a video link conference of Ulema under the chair of President Dr.
Arif Alvi today(Saturday), the governor proposed eight member Ulema committee across the country in making decisions with government regarding Nimaz (prayers), taraveeh and other religious matters.
He said the government and ulema are on the same page in tackling corona epidemic in the province.