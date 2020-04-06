Govt removes Shabbar Zaidi from the post of FBR Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

Nosheen Javed, a grade-22 officer, has been appointed as new chief of FBR.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi was removed from the post of Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), the sources said here on Monday.

The federal government removed FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and appointed Nosheen Javed, a grade-22 officer, as FBR Chief.

On Feb 11, Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaid rejected the rumours regarding his resignation. He said he had been unable to perform his duties recently due to ill health.

“I didn’t resign from my post as Chairman FBR,” said Shabbar Zaidi, adding that he was not able to perform his duties due to illness.

Advisor to PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that the FBR chairman was unwell and on a long vacation.

“We will look for a replacement if he remains unable to do his job due to illness,” he said adding that his return would be determined by the doctor. He stated that new chairman would be appointed with Zaidi’s consultation. “He is my favourite," he added.