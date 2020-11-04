UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Repatriates Over 40 Pakistani Prisoners From SL

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Govt repatriates over 40 Pakistani prisoners from SL

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The government on Wednesday repatriated over 40 Pakistani prisoners languishing in different jails of Sri Lanka on various charges to complete their remaining jail term in the country.

A chartered flight of the national flag carrier — Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) — brought the prisoners back to the country.

It was the first repatriation of its kind since bilateral agreement in 2004 on the transfer of offenders between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Later, in a statement issued by Ministry of overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development ,Zulfi Bukhari had formally requested to the Sri Lankan authorities for early release of the Pakistani nationals languishing in different jails.

The PM's aide hailed the efforts of Pakistan High Commissioner in Sri Lanka for early repatriation of the nationals imprisoned abroad.

The present government was putting serious efforts in resolving the problems of Pakistani expats, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sri Lanka Jail Expats Government Agreement PIA

Recent Stories

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

2 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistanâ€™s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 22 against USD

51 minutes ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.