(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says Pakistan Army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system, applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Inter-Services Public Relations said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by the PTI Chairman against the state institution particularly a senior army officer, are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled-for.

In a news release, ISPR requested the government to take punitive action against perpetrators of the institution's defamation and false accusations made without any evidence.

It said Pakistan Army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system, applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

The ISPR said baseless allegations hurled at the institution and officials are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. It said no one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.