UrduPoint.com

Govt Requested To Take Punitive Action Against Perpetrators Of Institution's Defamation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Govt requested to take punitive action against perpetrators of institution's defamation

The ISPR says Pakistan Army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system, applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Inter-Services Public Relations said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by the PTI Chairman against the state institution particularly a senior army officer, are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled-for.

In a news release, ISPR requested the government to take punitive action against perpetrators of the institution's defamation and false accusations made without any evidence.

It said Pakistan Army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system, applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

The ISPR said baseless allegations hurled at the institution and officials are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. It said no one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army ISPR Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 39 Sri Lanka Vs. England

41 minutes ago
 Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Z ..

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

3 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.