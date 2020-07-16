(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Acting Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul on Wednesday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to form a larger bench for hearing the matter as important law points were raised in the petition challenging the appointment of provincial ombudsman.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, who headed the bench which heard the petition filed by Zaheer Abbas, hinted to consider the request but observed that it might prolong proceedings.

The bench also sought details of premature retirement of former bureaucrat Major (retd) Azam Suleman before his appointment as provincial ombudsman.

A Federal law officer also appeared before the court.

The bench was apprised that reply had been submitted on behalf of federal and provincial governments in response to the court notice.

At this, the bench directed acting advocate general to submit affidavit along with reply as well.

Later, the court adjourned the proceedings for two weeks.