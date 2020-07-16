UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Requests For Larger LHC Bench To Hear Plea Against Ombudsman's Appointment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Govt requests for larger LHC bench to hear plea against ombudsman's appointment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Acting Advocate General Punjab Shan Gul on Wednesday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to form a larger bench for hearing the matter as important law points were raised in the petition challenging the appointment of provincial ombudsman.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, who headed the bench which heard the petition filed by Zaheer Abbas, hinted to consider the request but observed that it might prolong proceedings.

The bench also sought details of premature retirement of former bureaucrat Major (retd) Azam Suleman before his appointment as provincial ombudsman.

A Federal law officer also appeared before the court.

The bench was apprised that reply had been submitted on behalf of federal and provincial governments in response to the court notice.

At this, the bench directed acting advocate general to submit affidavit along with reply as well.

Later, the court adjourned the proceedings for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.