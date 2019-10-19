UrduPoint.com
Govt Requests Lahore High Court To Transfer Rana Sanaullah Case To Rawalpindi, Start Trail Immediately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:57 PM

The Federal Government on Saturday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to start the trial of Rana Sanaullah drug case, immediately by transferring it to Rawalpindi for the protection of witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Government on Saturday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to start the trial of Rana Sanaullah drug case, immediately by transferring it to Rawalpindi for the protection of witnesses.

"It is my humble submission to the Chief Justice Lahore High Court to shift Rana Sanaullah's case to Rawalpindi and order the court to conduct its hearing on daily basis," Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister also asked Inspector General Punjab to ensure protection of witnesses to the case as they complained of being threatened.

From the very first day, he was emphasizing in every press conference, talk show and other forums to start Rana Sanaullah's trial, but was unable to understand the reason behind the delay, he said.

He said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had sufficient evidence against the senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (Rana Sanaullah) in narcotics case and would be provided when the trial begun.

