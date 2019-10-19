UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Requests LHC To Transfer Rana Sanaullah Case To Rawalpindi, Start Trail Immediately

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 02:41 PM

Govt requests LHC to transfer Rana Sanaullah case to Rawalpindi, start trail immediately

The Federal Government on Saturday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to start the trial of Rana Sanaullah drug case, immediately by transferring it to Rawalpindi for the protection of witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal Government on Saturday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to start the trial of Rana Sanaullah drug case, immediately by transferring it to Rawalpindi for the protection of witnesses.

"It is my humble submission to the Chief Justice Lahore High Court to shift Rana Sanaullah's case to Rawalpindi and order the court to conduct its hearing on daily basis," Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister also asked Inspector General Punjab to ensure protection of witnesses to the case as they complained of being threatened.

"From the very first day, I emphasize in every press conference, talk show and other forums to start Rana Sanaullah's trial but I am failed to understand the reason behind procrastination," he said, citing the report of a national daily which stated that the duty judge had turned down the prosecution plea for initiation of Rana's trial.

He said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had sufficient evidences against the senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (Rana Sanaullah) in narcotics case and would be provided when the trial begun.

Therefore, the trial of Rana Sanaullah should be started at the earliest in order to remove confusion among the masses, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Threatened Rana SanaUllah Rawalpindi Afridi Muslim From Government Court

Recent Stories

Lady Gaga falls off stage during concert in Las Ve ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan-Indonesian naval drill ends in Karachi

1 minute ago

Pakistan condemns bomb blasts in mosque in Afghani ..

1 minute ago

More Than 50 People Detained in Catalonia Overnigh ..

1 minute ago

Brexit in the balance as British MPs hold knife-ed ..

36 minutes ago

Thomas loses three-stroke CJ Cup lead in crazy 18t ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.