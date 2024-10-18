Gov't Requests Presidential Pardon For Dr Aafia: IHC Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
The additional attorney general of Pakistan on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it has been officially requested for the presidential pardon for Dr Aafia Siddiqui, currently imprisoned in United States
Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding the matter wherein Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Dogal appeared before the court.
The AAG, during hearing, informed the court that the Prime Minister has written a formal letter to U.
S President for the release of Dr Aafia. It stated that the matter of Dr Aafia should be seen in sympathy and she should be released from jail after forgiving her punishment.
Talking to media after that, Aafia Siddiqui's lawyer Imran Shafiq said that it was a big progress into the matter. He said that they had prayed the court to issue directives to the government for officially demand for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, adding that their request has been accepted formally.
