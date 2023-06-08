Govt reserves 50 percent scholarships programs for women: Survey

The government reserved 50 percent scholarships programs for women. Similarly, the government is also starting an Innovation Fund program, through which women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provide funds to run their businesses so that they can become role models for other women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The government reserved 50 percent scholarships programs for women. Similarly, the government is also starting an Innovation Fund program, through which women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and provide funds to run their businesses so that they can become role models for other women.

Reaching the targets of SDG5 will not only lead to achieving gender equality, but it will also improve SDG 1 (no poverty) and SDG 2 (zero hunger). In the long-term, it will also help achieve SDG 10 (reduced inequalities) and even SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions).

According to Economic Survey released here on Thursday, numerous initiatives for women's empowerment have been launched and laws have been introduced to ensure gender empowerment and equality over the years.

Pakistan has affirmed its commitment to Sustainable Development Goals.

The SDG-5 is associated with gender empowerment and equality as the major goal, especially due to the cross-cutting nature of gender inclusivity, vital for each goal. However, the elimination of gender-based violence and discrimination in the country requires concerted efforts. Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives has launched Citizen's Guide to Prevent Gender-Based Violence (GBV) under Gender Unit to mark International Women's Day.

A gender unit is established in the Ministry so that development projects can be considered and reviewed from the gender perspective as well.