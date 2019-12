Govt reshuffles 8 Addl Assistant Commissioners

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday transferred eight Additional Assistant Commissioners and posted them against their new assignments.

According to the notification issued by KP Establishment Department, Yousaf Haroon Assistant to Commissioner Kohat has been transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram, Umar Khitab Additional Assistant Commissioner Bannu transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Miran Shah, Imtiaz Ali Shah Section Officer Energy and Power Department posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai, Yasir Salman Section Officer Social Welfare Department posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Ladha, Shamsul islam Section Officer Agriculture Department posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal, Shakeel Ahmed Section Officer Home and Tribal Department posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand, Khalid Khan Section Officer STI posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Bara and Muhammad Ilyas Additional Assistant Commissioner Charsadda posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar-I.