UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Resolute To Increase Kinnow Production: Ansar Majeed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Govt resolute to increase Kinnow production: Ansar Majeed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that PTI led government was resolute to increase the production of Kinnow and the steps were being taken to celebrate National Citrus Day in this connection.

Addressing an opening ceremony of Kinnow Mela at village Matela Tehsil Kotmomin, the minister said that Sargodha was producing over two million ton Kinow annually which was 90 percent of its total production in the country. The Kinnow was being exported to Russia and other countries of middle East from Sargodha.

The minister said the government was taking practical steps for increasing the Kinnow production and set up Citrus Research Center where agricultural experts from across the world would conduct research on Citrus.

Ansar Majeed said that PTI government was resolute to provide maximum facilities for the welfare of Citrus cultivators of the area, adding that ministers of food and Agriculture would soon visit the citrus producing areas.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that Citrus Festival was the acknowledgment of cultivators' abilities and it was need of the time to introduce them in the world, adding that Sargodha district was producing Kinnow almost valued Rs 30 billion annually.

In Citrus Festival, different companies have staged stalls of agricultural medicines, fertilizers and other instruments and equipments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Punjab Russia Agriculture Visit Resolute Sargodha Middle East From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

43 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.