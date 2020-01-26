Govt resolute to increase Kinnow production: Ansar Majeed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that PTI led government was resolute to increase the production of Kinnow and the steps were being taken to celebrate National Citrus Day in this connection.

Addressing an opening ceremony of Kinnow Mela at village Matela Tehsil Kotmomin, the minister said that Sargodha was producing over two million ton Kinow annually which was 90 percent of its total production in the country. The Kinnow was being exported to Russia and other countries of middle East from Sargodha.

The minister said the government was taking practical steps for increasing the Kinnow production and set up Citrus Research Center where agricultural experts from across the world would conduct research on Citrus.

Ansar Majeed said that PTI government was resolute to provide maximum facilities for the welfare of Citrus cultivators of the area, adding that ministers of food and Agriculture would soon visit the citrus producing areas.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that Citrus Festival was the acknowledgment of cultivators' abilities and it was need of the time to introduce them in the world, adding that Sargodha district was producing Kinnow almost valued Rs 30 billion annually.

In Citrus Festival, different companies have staged stalls of agricultural medicines, fertilizers and other instruments and equipments.