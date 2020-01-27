UrduPoint.com
Govt. Resolute To Increase Kinnow Production: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:15 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that PTI led government was resolute to increase the production of Kinnow and in connection with this it was taking steps to celebrate National Citrus Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that PTI led government was resolute to increase the production of Kinnow and in connection with this it was taking steps to celebrate National Citrus Day.

Addressing an opening ceremony of Kinnow Mela at village Matela Tehsil Kotmomin the provincial minister Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Sargodha was producing 90% Kinnow of the total production of Pakistan adding that it was producing over 2 million ton annually.

It was being exported to Russia and other countries of middle East from Sargodha.

Minister said that for increasing the production the government was taking practical steps to set up Citrus Research Center so as agricultural experts from all over the world visit here to research on Citrus.

Ansar Majeed said that PTI led government was resolute to provide maximum facilities for the welfare of Citrus cultivators of the area adding that ministers of food and Agriculture would soon visit the citrus producing areas.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that Citrus Festival was the confession of cultivators' abilities and it was need of the time to introduce them in the world adding that Sargodha district was producing Kinnow almost valued Rs30. billion annually.

In Citrus Festival, different companies have staged stalls of agricultural medicines, fertilizers and other instruments and equipments. On this occasion, MPA Shamim Aftab, Mehr Ansar Iqbal Haral, Bushra hatti, ADCR Shoaib, ADCG BilaL Feroaz and huge number of citizens and cultivators were present there.

