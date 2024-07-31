- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt resolved for fast, uninterrupted internet connectivity, promotion of AI infrastructure: PM
Govt Resolved For Fast, Uninterrupted Internet Connectivity, Promotion Of AI Infrastructure: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the government was taking all-out measures to provide fast and uninterrupted internet connectivity to the people.
The prime minister, in a meeting with a three-member delegation of Asia Internet Coalition, headed by Managing Director Jeff Paine, said that the government was implementing a strategy to attract foreign investment in the information technology infrastructure.
The meeting featured the discussion on data security, code of ethics for Internet content, and prevention of electronic crimes.
Prime Minister Shehbaz told the delegation that the government was working to promote a basic infrastructure based on artificial intelligence.
He said the government was resolved to make Pakistan achieve a distinction in AI infrastructure in the region.
He said under the Digital Pakistan Initiative, the whole system was being digitised and expressed the hope that the digitisation of Federal board of Revenue would prove to be a milestone towards economic digitisation and automation.
During the briefing, it was informed that consultation with all stakeholders on the draft of Personal Data Protection Bill was in progress.
Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated the services of Asia Internet Coalition in promoting IT and Internet infrastructure in the Asia Pacific Region.
The delegation members apprised the prime minister of the Coalition's services in Pakistan's IT sector.
Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja, IT expert Tania Aidrus and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif10 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth10 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..10 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week10 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful10 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik10 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution10 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand11 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA11 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais11 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..11 hours ago