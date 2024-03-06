Govt resolved to promote local languages, cultures of all regions: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extending greetings on the Saraiki Culture and Saraiki Ajrak Day being observed on Wednesday, reiterated that the incumbent government would play its role in promoting the local languages, literature, and cultures of all the regions in the country.

The prime minister, in his message, said that all the colors of the Saraiki region were beautiful while being rich in different cultures and traditions.

Calling the Saraiki dialect "very sweet" he said it was not only spoken in South Punjab rather in Balochistan and India as well.

He said the Saraiki language and the Saraiki writers had immense contributions to literature, poetry, and music.

The prime minister said that Saraiki culture was rooted in the thousands of years old Indus Valley Civilisation.

He said that the saints like Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria, Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed. Salman Taunsavi, Sakhi Sarwar Shah and Shams Tabraiz also enriched the Saraiki language through their words.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the promotion of South Punjab's culture, literature, and art had always been among the government's priorities.