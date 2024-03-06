Open Menu

Govt Resolved To Promote Local Languages, Cultures Of All Regions: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Govt resolved to promote local languages, cultures of all regions: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extending greetings on the Saraiki Culture and Saraiki Ajrak Day being observed on Wednesday, reiterated that the incumbent government would play its role in promoting the local languages, literature, and cultures of all the regions in the country.

The prime minister, in his message, said that all the colors of the Saraiki region were beautiful while being rich in different cultures and traditions.

Calling the Saraiki dialect "very sweet" he said it was not only spoken in South Punjab rather in Balochistan and India as well.

He said the Saraiki language and the Saraiki writers had immense contributions to literature, poetry, and music.

The prime minister said that Saraiki culture was rooted in the thousands of years old Indus Valley Civilisation.

He said that the saints like Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria, Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed. Salman Taunsavi, Sakhi Sarwar Shah and Shams Tabraiz also enriched the Saraiki language through their words.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the promotion of South Punjab's culture, literature, and art had always been among the government's priorities.

Related Topics

India Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Music Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

33 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

13 hours ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

13 hours ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan