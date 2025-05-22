Open Menu

Govt Resolved To Utilize All-out Resources To Achieve SDGs: DPM Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the incumbent government was resolved to utilise resources in the best interest of Pakistan’s citizens, aligning them with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The deputy prime minister said this while chairing the 45th meeting of the Steering Committee on SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP).

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including ministers of power, commerce, religious affairs, and science & technology, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal secretaries, members of the National Assembly, and officials of the provincial government.

The DPM/FM stressed the importance of involving local communities in identifying basic development infrastructure projects.

It was decided that unallocated funds would be surrendered while the implementing agencies were directed to utilize the allocated funds efficiently and responsibly.

