Govt Resolves Issue Between Lawyers, Bureaucracy: Barrister Saif

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Tuesday said that provincial government has resolved the issue between lawyers and bureaucracy.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif said that the Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmad involved in the incident has been suspended while the lisciences of lawyers who had attacked on Deputy Commissioner Peshawar office have also been suspended.

Barrister Saif said that impartial inquiry will be conducted regarding the incident.

He said that the government is taking measure regarding law and protection of civil servants during duty.

It is worth mentioning here that there was reported clash between AAC Aftab and a senior lawyer Ghufran Ullah at filling station in Chamkani area few days ago.

