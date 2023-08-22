Open Menu

Govt Resolves To Deal With Jaranwala Incident On No Fear No Favor Basis

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2023 | 02:12 PM

Aneeq Ahmed says there is no room for Jaranwala-like incidents in Pakistan, as Islamic teachings do not allow anyone to harm someone's sentiments and properties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has reiterated government's firm resolve to deal with Jaranwala incident on no fear no favor basis.

Aneeq Ahmed said there is no room for Jaranwala-like incidents in Pakistan, as Islamic teachings do not allow anyone to harm someone's sentiments and properties.

He made these remarks in a recent interview.

The Minister said he would personally visit Jaranwala tomorrow to express sympathy with the effected families.

Regarding recently concluded MoU with Saudi Arabia, he said these agreements would help facilitate Pakistani pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom for Hajj or Umrah.

Aneeq Ahmed said we also aim to make best possible arrangements with in affordability of Pakistani pilgrims for next year's Hajj.

