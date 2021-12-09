UrduPoint.com

Govt Resolves To Protect, Promote Rights, Freedom Of Every Citizen: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi said that the Government of Pakistan stood committed to protect and promote human rights and would continue making efforts to safeguard freedom, liberty, dignity and self-esteem of every citizen of the state.

The president, in his message to the nation on International Human Rights Day annually observed on December 10, said Pakistan's constitution guaranteed freedom to its citizens regardless of their caste, colour or creed.

He said the observance of International Human Rights Day signified Pakistan's commitment and firm resolve towards the promotion of human rights at all levels.

"Indeed, upholding human dignity, safeguarding human rights and ensuring human freedom and equality are some of the fundamental principles of our religion and the Constitution," he said.

This year's Human Rights Day theme relates to 'Equality' and Article 1 of the UDHR "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights." President Alvi said the principles of equality and non-discrimination were at the hallmark of human rights. An approach based on equality, inclusiveness and non-discrimination reduces inequalities and helps achieve socio-economic development in the society, he added.

He said cognizant of the need to accord greater attention towards protection of the vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, the government was committed to make every possible effort to put in place effective legal, economic and social frameworks so as to ensure protection of human rights.

He said it was encouraging to note that the government had taken various steps for the empowerment of youth, women and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

He called for more efforts to facilitate PWDs, besides ensuring women's rights to inheritance.

On the international day, the president reiterated Pakistan's commitment to support freedom struggle of people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed deep concerns of continuous military lockdown, curfew and suppression of the basic human rights of more than eight million Kashmiris in IIOJK.

"On this day, I call upon the international community to come forward and play their role for the protection of human rights of people of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions," he remarked.

The president also appreciated the UN agencies, non-governmental organizations and media for their endeavors in supplementing the government's efforts to create conducive environment for our people.

