Govt Resolving Business Community Issues: FIEDMC Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:00 PM

Govt resolving business community issues: FIEDMC chairman

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has said that the government is striving to solve problems of business community on top priority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar has said that the government is striving to solve problems of business community on top priority.

Addressing a meeting of industrialists on Thursday, he said that all possible steps are being taken to accelerate development work in Value Addition City, M-III Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City so that business community could be facilitated at maximum extent in these industrial areas.

He said that a comprehensive strategy was evolved to redress electricity and gas related issues in industrial cities and in this connection FESCO and SNGPL heads were also requested to take appropriate measures for provision of these services uninterruptedly to the industrialists on priority basis.

Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC Rana Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present in the meeting.

