Govt resolving issues according to wishes of nation : Shaikh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh Monday said the government is resolving the issues faced by the country according to the wishes of the nation.

Talking to APP, he said PTI government is pro people and working for the welfare of the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government started mega projects in backward areas, adding that Pakistan was moving on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said people are happy with PTI government's policies and supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan's pro people agenda.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir issue like never before and Pakistan stands with Indian Occupied Kashmiris for their right of self-determination.

Replying to a question, he said Indian barbarism has now been exposed before the international community.

He said the day had arrived for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.