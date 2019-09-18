Govt resolving issues of traders: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government in accordance with the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was evolving a comprehensive policy for resolving issues of the trader's community

He said the government was paying special attention on expanding the scope of tax net for improving tax infrastructure in the province.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a union office of traders at Yuhanabad on Wednesday.

The minister said that it was necessary to improve tax system for putting the country on the road to progress.