Govt resolving problems of people: Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said masses would not support the opposition as it did not have any real issue to launch any movement aginst the government

According to a statement issued here Sunday, in a meeting with office-bearers of an NGO, he said the PTI was taking measures to resolve problems of masses besides solving the national issues.

The common agenda of the PML-N and the PPP was money laundering, he said and added that those hurling accusations against each other where now united against the government.

Whosoever indulges in corruption would have to face music, the minister said and added that the opposition should adopt a democratic attitude.

It was essential to take tough decisions to put the country on right track, Sumsam Bukhari added.