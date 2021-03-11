Govt resolving public issues at doorsteps with all available resources: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Commissioner Muhammad Mahmood Thursday said the present government was resolving public issues at their doorsteps and using all available resources in that regard.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in Deputy Commissioner Office Attock. Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qamar, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and heads of all government departments were also present in the meeting.

Coronavirus, dengue, price control, development programme, polio campaign, tree planting campaign, revenue generation, anti-adulteration campaign, action against proscribed organizations donation and other important issues were discussed.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qamar gave detailed briefing on all issues.

Talking about law and order, he said the overall law and order situation in the district was satisfactory and all possible protection was being provided to the people.

There had been 1,340 cases of coronavirus across the district and these patients were being treated or quarantined. 1,263 patients had recovered. The district administration in collaboration with the health department and others was closely monitoring the situation related to coronavirus on a daily basis and taking all relevant steps. The public was also being urged to implement the standard operating procedures. At the same time, strict legal action was being taken against the violators so that effective measures could be taken to eradicate the coronavirus in the district. Briefing about the development programmes, it was informed that he was working on 71 schemes at a cost of Rs6,839.851 million. Those included road maintenance, upgrades in the education and health sectors, development work of the local government, sports and other departments which were in process.

On the occasion, the commissioner said the development works should be completed on time and no compromise should be made on the quality of work.

Regarding dengue, he was informed that steps were being taken to combat dengue along with coronavirus. Indoor and outdoor activities were being reviewed and weekly meetings were also being held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qamar.

In the meeting, the performance of all departments related to anti-dengue campaign was being carefully reviewed.

The commissioner also directed to run anti-dengue campaign along with coronavirus.

The meeting also reviewed activities of the price magistrate and while giving a briefing on the occasion, it was informed that the price magistrates across the district were taking action against hoarding and heavy fines were being imposed along with it. So far, 1,37,169 raids had been carried out and 2,74,133 fines had been imposed. Steps were being taken in collaboration with the Price Control Committee and traders association to keep food prices stable.

The commissioner was informed that ample supply of food items was being ensured in the entire district.

Briefing on revenue, it was informed that on the first office day of every month, revenue was being held in open court or across the district. The finance department was making all efforts to achieve the targets.

Earlier, the commissioner along with deputy commissioner Attock and other administrative officers visited Government Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital, district jail and planted a tree in the livestock office as part of a tree plantation campaign