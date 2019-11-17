Govt respects court verdicts: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday said the present government would respect the decision of Lahore High Court regarding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks to get medical treatment.

The decision of the court should not considered as defeat or victory of anyone. He said this while inaugurating Steam Engine Safari Train from Rawalpindi to Attock here.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif signed an undertaking which stated that both would return back to Pakistan within given time to the court.

He categorically stated that no one played a role to send Nawaz Sharif abroad but it was the purely decision of the Lahore High Court.

The minister said the good days are coming in politics of the country, adding, the political scenario would change till January 15, 2020.

He said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman took a wise and timely decision of terminating sit-in at Islamabad.

He said that timing of decisions matters a lot in war and politics, adding, Fazl did not choose the right time for his protest.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was emerging as one of the attractive destinations for tourists.

He said Pakistan was a beautiful and picturesque country with its cultural diversity and ancient civilization.

Steps were being taken to control the inflation and to provide job opportunities to the youth, he added.

The minister said the major reason behind price hike was corruption of past rulers.

Sheikh Rashid condemned the recent incident of fire explosion in a train and thanked 'Tableeghi Jamaat' for imposing ban on its participants of 'Ijtema' to carry gas stoves during Railway journey.

He said the present government was taking all possible measures to ensure the provision of comfortable, modern, swift and safe means of transportation to the passengers.

Later on, the tourists from Britain, Italy, Japan, Australia and other countries boarded on the Safari Train and left for next destination to portray the beauty of Pakistan during their stay.