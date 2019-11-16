UrduPoint.com
Govt Respects Verdict Of Court In Nawaz Sharif's Case: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

Govt respects verdict of court in Nawaz Sharif's case: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always respected the verdicts of courts and respect the today's decision regarding Nawaz Sharif as well

Talking to news channels, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly believed in rule of law.

She said the government's legal team was analysing the matter and final decision on challenging the court's decision would be taken after receiving the detailed verdict of the court.

Firdous said the government's narrative regarding Nawaz Sharif's case was not based on any bad intention, adding the government had given priority to health of Nawaz Sharif and did not do politics on it.

She said it was the government which had constituted a medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif's health.

She said the decision of the court should not considered as defeat or victory of anyone.

