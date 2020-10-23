UrduPoint.com
Govt Respects Verdicts Of Judiciary: MNA

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:56 PM

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Abbasi on Friday said the present government had always respected the judiciary and its verdicts and it would accept every decision of the courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Abbasi on Friday said the present government had always respected the judiciary and its verdicts and it would accept every decision of the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government had never adopted confronting policy against the judiciary, adding the previous governments including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz always tried to make the institution disputed.

The MNA said the government would utilize all resources to bring Nawaz Sharif back y as no one was above the law, adding all other absconders who were sitting abroad would be also brought back to the country as objective of the government was only to bring the criminals to the justice.

He said PTI was the only political party of the country which had strongly believed in supremacy of law and it had always worked in that regard.

Sadaqat Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif was doing politics instead of taking medical treatment abroad and the government was fully determined and trying to bring him back at any cost.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to escape from the accountability process and save their money which had earned through illegal ways.

The PDM was using different tactics for creating pressure on the government to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he added.

Sadaqat Abbasi said the opposition was exposing itself before the people by adopting narrative against the national institutions.

