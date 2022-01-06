Govt responds political negativity with public service: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government has responded to the spate of political negativity in the shape of public service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government has responded to the spate of political negativity in the shape of public service.

Talking to the MPAs who called on him at his office, the chief minister said that PDM's politics of anarchy would not prevail rather the agenda of public service would prevail.

He said the opposition could neither resign nor hold a long march and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its five year tenure, he added. However, the conspirators would continue to bewail.

Work on Rs 740 billion Annual Development Programme was in progress and no area would remain deprived of development as special package has been given to develop every locality in the province, he pointed out.

Those who met include Lala Tahir Randhawa, Sabeen Gull Khan, Latasab Sati, Nadeem Qureshi and Muhammad Saleem.