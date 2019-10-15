UrduPoint.com
Govt Responsible For Ensuring Dietary Protection To People: Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in his message on the World Food Day, said on Tuesday that getting nutritional food was basic right of every human being

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in his message on the World Food Day, said on Tuesday that getting nutritional food was basic right of every human being.

He said that Pakistan was included in those countries where the poor people get only one meal a day. "It was a responsibility of the government to ensure dietary protection to people," he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had undertaken many steps in order to deal with the problem of the common man. "A revolutionary programme like shelter homes was not only providing shelter to the deprived people but food also," he added.

He stressed close collaboration between government and private sectors to ensure food security. He said that it was necessary to inculcate awareness among people to stop wastage of food and those people who were provided with surplus food beyond their basic needs, should also include poor people in this fortune of food sharing.

Buzdar said that Punjab government has further extended the scope of Food Authority in order to ensure provision of quality food.

"The motive behind celebrating the World Food Day was to accelerate the efforts in order to overcome the problems arising due to scarcity of food," he added.

