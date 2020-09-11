UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Responsible To Provide Security, Safety To Citizen: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:58 PM

Govt responsible to provide security, safety to citizen: Dr Yasmin

Minister for Health in Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rahid on Friday said that government was responsible to provide security and safety to citizens of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Health in Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rahid on Friday said that government was responsible to provide security and safety to citizens of Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel program, she said that focus was given to apprehend the culprits behind the motorway tragedy.

She said that irresponsible statement given by high ranking police officer about the tragedy with a woman on motorway was regrettable.

Condemning the incident on motorway, she said the police are responsible to provide security to the citizens travelling through motorway.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that investigation under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab was being carried out to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The Chief Minister, she said had given direction to the concerned for utilizing all available resources to probe the matter.

To a question, she said that government and the police should take the duty for safety and security of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Motorway Women TV All Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down crowded restaurant, fines ..

1 minute ago

Netizens pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on 72nd death ..

3 minutes ago

WHO praises Pakistan's strategy to handle COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab contacts law minister for in ..

6 minutes ago

Mali leaders to discuss 2-year transition govt

6 minutes ago

400 saplings planted in Kachnar Park

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.