Govt responsible to provide security, safety to citizen: Dr Yasmin

Minister for Health in Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rahid on Friday said that government was responsible to provide security and safety to citizens of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Health in Punjab, Dr Yasmin Rahid on Friday said that government was responsible to provide security and safety to citizens of Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel program, she said that focus was given to apprehend the culprits behind the motorway tragedy.

She said that irresponsible statement given by high ranking police officer about the tragedy with a woman on motorway was regrettable.

Condemning the incident on motorway, she said the police are responsible to provide security to the citizens travelling through motorway.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that investigation under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab was being carried out to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The Chief Minister, she said had given direction to the concerned for utilizing all available resources to probe the matter.

To a question, she said that government and the police should take the duty for safety and security of the people.