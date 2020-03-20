Govt Rest Houses at tourist spots handed over to Health Deptt for quarantine

In continuation of the measures being taken for the effective control of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered that all the government owned rest houses in tourists areas shall stand placed at the disposal of Health Department for the purpose of quarantine and isolation center of corona suspected individuals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :In continuation of the measures being taken for the effective control of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered that all the government owned rest houses in tourists areas shall stand placed at the disposal of Health Department for the purpose of quarantine and isolation center of corona suspected individuals.

The Provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department has issued a notification to this effect here on Friday.

In another important step regarding the coronavirus, the Chief Minister has set up a 24/7 Emergency Control Room at Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar.

The purpose of the establishment of the control room is to coordinate all kinds of activities and emergencies regarding corona virus pandemic and to collect real time information to update the Chief Minister about the latest situation.

Based on the real time information the Chief Minister will issue necessary directives and instructions to the relevant departments for prompt and timely response. Principal Staff of the Chief Minister will work as focal person of the control room.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, through video conference, attended a high level meeting held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the latest situation regarding corona pandemic throughout the country.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan updated the forum about the latest situation of corona virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and measures taken by the Provincial Government to deal with the situation.