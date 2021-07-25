ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Saturday said, the strong foreign policy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have restored country's soft image as compared to the past governments.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to the fragile policies of the former regimes the image of the country was badly affected.

He said, there was no compromise on national integrity adding that incumbent government had given clear message to western powers on Islamophobia.

To a question, he said the incumbent government had a clear Kashmir policy and various projects would be launched including health card, uniform education policy, promotion of tourism sector, construction of new road networks and others mega schemes.

Buppi said, the PTI will win the general elections with majority in AJK to be held on July 25.

He further alleged the opposition that former regimes had failed to deliver in AJK.

Senator Aon said, PTI was contesting the election with a comprehensive strategy.

He strongly denounced the pre polls rigging allegations of the opposition.