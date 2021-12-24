Govt restores Monroe hiking trail in KP under eco-tourism vision: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the present government under its vision of promoting eco-tourism through 10 Billion Tree Tsunami had restored the historic 50 kilometers long Monroe hiking trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the present government under its vision of promoting eco-tourism through 10 billion Tree Tsunami had restored the historic 50 kilometers long Monroe hiking trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"Under our vision of promoting #Eco Tourism, the historic #Monroe hiking trail has been restored in #KP under our #10BillionTreeTsunami - traversing 50 km of pristine natural forest with two overnight #glamp sites," he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister in his tweet also shared a video of the historic and most scenic Monroe hiking trail in Siran and Kaghan valleys of KP.

The video depicted lush green meadows, luxuriant dense forest, stunning milky water falls, gushing green water and many more attractions such as nomadic life, snow fields, glaciers, mountain peaks, 100 years old historical forest hut and monumental trees including the 2000 years old Deodar tree of Pakistan.