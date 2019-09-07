Govt restores old gas tariff for 'tandoors'

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government has decided to provide relief to tandoor owners by restoring the old gas tariff.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, under the new decision, gas tariff for tandoor commercial consumers has been reduced from Rs 1,283 per MMBTU to Rs 738 per MMBTU.

A notification in this regard is expected to be issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) shortly.

The tandoor owners have been asked by the company spokesperson to contact relevant SNGPL offices for correction in their gas bills, issued under the hiked gas tariff.