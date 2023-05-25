UrduPoint.com

Govt Restrained From Arresting Imran Khan's Sisters: Special Assistant To Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that the government has shown restraint in arresting Imran Khan's sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Naureen Khan who were present outside Corp Commander House Lahore on May 9th

While addressing a news conference, he said that PTI members had made fun of the Heli Copter crash of General Sarfraz and did not even spare Martyrs of Pakistan on May 9th.

Imran Niazi is badly exposed, said Tarar adding, PTI chief Imran Khan should be imprisoned for fourteen years in the jail.

Those, who are parting ways from Imran Khan's PTI, actually proving their loyalty to the country, said SAPM.

Imran Khan took oath as prime minister to protect the interest of Pakistan but he has been protecting the interest of property tycoon Malik Riaz, he observed.

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan got clean chit and later her younger sister Uzma Khan's biggest corruption scandal has surfaced, said SAPM.

Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad purchased 5,216 kanal land in Layyah for 130 million rupees whereas the actual value of the land is 6 billion rupees, he said.

He said this land was purchased with the help of Farah Gogi and Bushra Khan to sell the land to the Asian Development Bank for its project "Greater Thar Kanal" which had to cross over this land.

He said the Anti-Corruption Department of Punjab has served notices twice to Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad but they are neither appearing before them nor submitting a reply.

He said the law will take its due course of action if they continue to refuse to respond to the call.

