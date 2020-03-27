Govt Restricts Congregational Prayers Including "Juma" To Avoid Coronavirus Spread

The congregational prayers including 'Juma prayer' have been limited to a few people in Hyderabad like other parts of country as the federal and provincial governments had decided to enforce social distancing amid spread of novel coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The congregational prayers including 'Juma prayer' have been limited to a few people in Hyderabad like other parts of country as the Federal and provincial governments had decided to enforce social distancing amid spread of novel coronavirus.

After collective decision of federal as well as provincial governments, an advisory was issued by respective district administrations that prayers were to be limited from three to five people only, including mosque administration.

The order was also applied to Friday prayers due to which announcements were made from mosques to offer Zuhr prayer inside home instead of 'Juma prayer' to avoid catching of the epidemic.

The government, after consultation with muftis and ulema, has decided to enforce this odd decision so that coronavirus epidemic could be contained to spread further in the city and other adjoining areas.

However, as per government decision, mosques will remain open but only five persons would be allowed to offer Friday and other congregational prayers in the mosques till April 05.