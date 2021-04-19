UrduPoint.com
Govt. Restructures Five Panahgahs In ICT: Dr. Nishtar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:51 PM

Govt. restructures five Panahgahs in ICT: Dr. Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Monday said free accommodation and food facilities have been restructured in all five Panahgahs of Islamabad Capital Territory.

In her tweet, Dr. Nishtar said the accommodation and food facilities at all the five Panahgahs in Federal capital have been restructured as per the directives of Prime Minister, Imran Khan to facilitate the labourers and shelter seekers.

She said the remaining Panagahs in other parts of the country would also be restructured in the next phase which was an important step towards a welfare state.

It is pertinent to mention here that the five Panahgahs in federal capital have so far facilitated a total of 772722 beneficiaries including serving meals to 687231 and providing shelter to 85491 persons.

However, in the last 24 hours, these shelters have facilitated a total of 2880 beneficiaries including serving meal to 2497 and providing shelters to 383 persons.

