Govt Restructuring CAA, PIA By Taking Actions Against Bogus Degree, Licenses Holders: Zulfikar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was restructuring the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by taking actions against pilots holding bogus degrees or licenses.

"Today, Prime Minister Imran Khan called the Federal cabinet's meeting to take decisions for cleansing the corruption and other scams from CAA and PIA to bring transparency in the national institutions," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the prime minister had directed for scrutiny and forensic report of 262 pilots which would be made public with an aim to terminate the fake degree holders from the services to avoid untoward incidents like Karachi PIA plane crash.

"Imran Khan had badly exposed another corrupt mafia by directing forensic report on PIA," he said.

He said the PTI government was committed for restructuring and revamping the national institutions including the PIA to yield desirous results.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the discussion was underway to trace out the solution to make the international flights be operational soon.

