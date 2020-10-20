Govt restructuring PIA to improve service delivery system: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the government was restructuring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to improve the service delivery system to satisfy the passengers

He, in a written reply, said all appropriate steps will be taken with focus on maintaining the international standard of the organization.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected travel industry the most globally and Pakistan has been no exception. Travel restrictions placed during pandemic internationally and within Pakistan brought PIA flight operations to halt in March, 2020.

He added the operation was partially resumed in May, 2020 and number of flights has been increasing gradually since then where demand is building up.

He said the same trend prevails for Multan, where PIA is now offering four international flights to Saudi Arabia and three to UAE while PIA is offering three weekly domestic flights to Karachi and two to Islamabad in the current winter schedule.

He said the PIA is closely monitoring the market and additional flights will be added with the improvement in demand.

He said existing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fares are Rs64,100 inclusive of all taxes like Rs 14,000.

He added it is fact that the PIA had to increase its fares from 16th September to 30th September from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia due to various reasons.

He said as per Saudi authorities directives all those Pakistanis who were holding valid Aqama visa till 30th September, 2020 could travel back to Saudi Arabia within the given time period like 16th September to 30 September.

He added in order to accommodate the passengers whose visas were expiring on 30th September, PIA mounted extra section flights for which permission was granted by Saudi authorities with condition of maintaining social distancing by restricting aircraft capacity to 75 percent and all Saudi Arabia flights will be operated as ferry flights (Zero passengers load).

He said the PIA reluctantly increased its fares in order to meet at least operational cost. He added the PIA remained the lowest carrier as compare to direct and even indirect carriers from 16th September to 30th September, 2020 and PIA gradually decreased its fares on all Pak-Saudi Arabia sectors.