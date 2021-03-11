UrduPoint.com
Govt Retrieved 144439 Acres Land From Land Grabbers: Col. Anwar

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

The Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar on Thursday said that during province wide crackdown against land grabbing mafia, the government has retrieved state owned land worth of Rs 425 billion comprising 144,439 acres

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Minister for Revenue Col (retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar on Thursday said that during province wide crackdown against land grabbing mafia, the government has retrieved state owned land worth of Rs 425 billion comprising 144,439 acres.

He expressed these views after inauguration of Dhoke Fateh Khan to Dhoke Jutt link road at Pindighiab.

The road project was completed with an allocation of Rs 21.60 million.

The minister said that the total value of retrieved state land is more than 425 billion.

He claimed that the government is following a policy of zero-tolerance against land grabbing.

He said that institutional reforms have also been introduced so that the people may not face any difficulty in their revenue matters.

To a question, Anwar said 115 arazi record centres, satellite arazi record centre and 20 mobile arazi centers have helped the people in their revenue matters.

"Now, the hapless persons are saved from the hassle of moving from pillar to post for the solution of petty problems as facilities are provided under one roof," he added.

He claimed that this initiative would also help in overcoming the culture of corruption and gratification.

The minister said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the economic situation of the government has become thin that is why the development plans drafted by the government for the uplift and betterment of masses have affected.

He also said Punjab will witness a new journey of development in the next few months and the performance of present government would speak by itself.

He said that according to the vision of the PM and to ensure transparency, all work is being carried out under the supervision of a third-party consultant.

