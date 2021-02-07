UrduPoint.com
Govt Retrieves State Land From 'Qabza Mafia' Associated With PML-N

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 10:10 PM

Govt retrieves state land from 'Qabza Mafia' associated with PML-N

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Pursuing Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda of massive crackdown against land Mafias, the Lahore administration has retrieved state land worth around Rs 3 billion from an active member of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Taafi Butt.

A plaza was built on the state land which was evacuated and seized during an operation conducted by the Lahore administration following the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, said a news release received here on Sunday.

Around 200 kanals of public property was also retrieved in another operation carried out in Kahna Nau town of Lahore. The land was illegally occupied by the PML-N Member of National Assembly MNA Rana Mubashir and his associates.

It is worth mentioning here that the district administration had also recovered precious land in the last month after demolishing structures and shops, erected illegally around the Khokhar Palace owned by Khokhar brothers, close associates of the PML-N leadership.

It is the first time in the country's history that noose is being tightened around the powerful and influential land grabbers with full force and that too without any discrimination.

Over the last few weeks, a massive crackdown was being carried out against the land mafia on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to official sources, over 8,000 acres of illegally occupied state land worth over Rs 210 billion has so far been retrieved from the land mafia in Punjab.

The sources said the worth of the land, illegally occupied by the Khokhar brothers, was Rs1.5 billion as per estimation of the Revenue Department. They had illegally occupied state land of 1,000 kanals in Sheikhupura district worth Rs70 million.

As many as 45 kanals of the Khokhar palace was private property, which they had occupied and a judicial proceedings was ongoing against them, they added.

They said that the operation against the land mafia would continue till the recovery of all the state and public land from the land grabbers. The initiative was meant to use the state resources for the welfare of people after their recovery.

