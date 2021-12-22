Govt returns $29 bln loans in last 3 years: Senate told

UrduPoint.com

Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday informed the Senate the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has returned $ 29 billion loans in last three years which was taken during past tenures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem on Wednesday informed the Senate the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has returned $ 29 billion loans in last three years which was taken during past tenures.

Responding to a point of order raised by Raza Rabbani, he said the government would have to pay $ 55 billion loans in five years.

Sharing the details, he said was paid $ 12.2 billion loans this year while $ 12.5 billion would be paid next year.

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government paid $ 27 billion during its five year tenure, he added.

He said Pakistan was pushed into quagmire of loans by ill-financial management of past governments and now the people were bearing its burden. Despite all hardship, the government was making all out efforts to pass minimum burden on the masses, he added.

Regarding money bill, Dr Shahzad said all bills came in the Houses after approval of the Federal Cabinet. Both Senate and National Assembly were in session and no ordinance could be promulgated as per law, he added.

He urged the opposition lawmakers to avoid speculations and points should be raised on solid evidence.

The government was not going for first time for International Monetary Fund Programme rather in past so many times such programmes were availed.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order Raza Rabbani alleged that the government was not taking on board the parliament into confidence on various issues including money budget.

Later, the House was adjourned the meet again on Friday at 10:30 am./932

